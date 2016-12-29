Sumpter Treasurer Alan Bates dead at 73

Sumpter Township Treasurer Alan D. Bates died of an apparent heart attack on the morning of Christmas Eve at the age of 73. He was alone, not feeling well, and called 911.

Mr. Bates was elected to his first official term as treasurer on Nov. 8 and sworn in for four years on Nov. 22.

Mr. Bates, a retired builder, was elected to four-year terms as trustee from 2004 through 2012-16. In 2004 he started his collection of Independents and piled them up neatly week after week. The papers recorded the current history of the township. Sometimes Mr. Bates would ask the editor to publish more stories where “Sumpter” is in the headline.

When Supervisor Johnny Vawters resigned due to ill health in 2014, Treasurer John Morgan moved up to take the supervisor’s position and Trustee Bates was put into the treasurer’s position.

He missed the Dec. 13 meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees because he wasn’t feeling well, but he said it had nothing to do with his heart.

Mr. Bates grew up in Dearborn Heights and attended his 50th class reunion there. He was a big fan of the University of Michigan. He never married and had no children, but he had two nephews in Ohio who planned to attend his funeral.

Mr. Bates was invited to join the Sumpter family of James and Joanne Posegay and their daughter Lori Demond and her family. He became part of the family and they spent holidays together and were very close.

Mr. Bates lived in the township for 36 years. He held a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Eastern Michigan University.

He built many homes in Sumpter Township over the years, including most of the houses on Claxton Drive, and most of the homes on Kozma.

After he retired, his life revolved around Sumpter Township and the Parks and Recreation Commission. He served as Sumpter’s parks administrator and watched over the parks, obtaining grants for their upgrades. He also managed the township’s website.

During his recent election campaign, Mr. Bates said he has built many houses in Sumpter Township and in 2004 he was asked to run for the office of trustee and he felt it was time to give back to Sumpter.

Under state law, the township has 45 days to appoint someone to fill a vacant elected position or the county will appoint someone.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at David C. Brown Funeral Home, Belleville. He will be buried in Belleville’s Hillside Cemetery.

Visiting hours at the funeral home were held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and will continue from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.