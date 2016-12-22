Sumpter Township to consider ordinance for possible solar farm

A company is interested in potentially leasing property in Sumpter Township to put up a solar panels and sell electricity to one of the utility companies.

This is what Laura Kreps, planning consultant from Carlisle Wortman, at the Dec. 13 meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees.

She was brought in to give information on solar farms. Kreps said she is working on a plan to put solar panels on 600 acres of land in Augusta Township, next door to Sumpter.

“You need to decide if this is the kind of use you would want in the township,” Kreps said. “It’s not in your ordinance.”

She said they could decide whether solar farms would be a regular use or especially permitted use.

She said it is a low-intensity use and the panels anchor into the ground. Also, the farms like to be near substations. It provides a greater tax base on Agricultural properties.

This company is looking at 20 to 40 acres in Sumpter for a smaller-type development.

Trustee Don Swinson said they can have the planning commission look at the ordinance and present it back to the board with a recommendation.

Kreps said Augusta Township had a public hearing and it is allowed in Industrial zoning as a special land use with site plan approval. She said in Augusta the applicant worked to help the township set up the ordinance.

Kreps said when an applicant comes in, they could work with the township to amend the ordinance.

She said Carlisle Wortman, which currently services Sumpter, has some experience with solar farms.

“We have to know more about the impact on the township,” said Supervisor John Morgan.

“There is no research on hazards or the negatives,” Kreps said, adding it’s not permanently affixed to the ground, there are no employees and no smoke or noise.

“It’s less intrusive than a combine and plow,” she said.

“Is this just for township properties?” asked Trustee Peggy Morgan.

“It’s for any properties,” Kreps said. “The township would have to decide on locations.”

“Do you know if these companies get subsidies?” asked attorney Rob Young.

Kreps said the one in Augusta is having a subsidy.

When asked where the solar farm is to be in Augusta, Kreps said it was north of Arkona between Hitchingham and Willow along the railroad tracks.

When asked if the property in Sumpter is owned by Nelson Po on Willis Road, Berman said she didn’t know.

The Independent stated Po had an offer to lease his property as a solar farm.

In other business at the Dec. 13 meeting, the board:

• Approved moving Jennifer Price and Yavetta Mills from alternate Parks and Recreation Commission members to full-time members and moving Richard and Sharon Pokerwinski and Jim Chudzinski from full-time to alternate members. It was explained the Pokerwinskis are retired and wish to travel and Chudzinski is very busy with the three businesses he is running;

• Tabled to the next meeting, or the second meeting in January, the request from Moose Lodge #934 to extend its land contract payments for another five years, through 2023, so it can make improvements to the Moose building, including a 40×40’ brick paver patio in back, $4,000-$5,000 in new kitchen equipment, and a video surveillance system. “We had a break in one and a half years ago and, although police got the person, it would have helped to have video surveillance of the parking lot. Township attorney Rob Young said on Nov. 18, 2013 the Moose agreed to paying $175,000 for the building, with $50,000 down and $500 a month plus 3% interest. By contract they would be obligated to pay a balloon payment of $115,000 in November 2018;

• Approved the recommendation from the planning commission for modifications to the Accessory Building ordinance for portable storage containers. Trustee Matt Oddy said a complaint came in about a storage container being used as a shed. He said shipping containers of 200 square feet are about 20’ long and 8.5’ wide and can be placed in the rear of the property. He said containers now have windows and roll-up doors, similar to a shed. Oddy said portable containers are allowed in the front for 30 days with reasonable restrictions;

• Approved purchase of a copier for the police department to replace the 12-year-old copier in service, at a cost of $2,897. “Our copier is not dead, but heading towards the light,” said Police Chief Eric Luke. He recommended buying a certified pre-owned copier, a Sharp from Image Business Solutions. He said it is half the price of a new model. A refurbished copier is $5,000, he said;

• Approve sending Police Sgt. James Cayce to the 2017 Eastern Michigan University School of Police Staff and Command from February through October. Cost is $3,000 and forfeiture money will be used. He said Sgt. Cayce will attend one week a month for nine months. He will be working a 40-hour week during training and will return to the regular schedule when he is done with the school. Chief Luke said the school, “makes a better person and better officer.” He said since 2010 Sumpter has been sending first officers to the school;

• Heard Fire Chief Januszyk report that the DNR has approved a matching grant of $5,000 for the fire department for wildland turnout gear. He also reported the ISO study was held that day and insurance costs could go down following their report. Also, he said, the fire truck won a trophy in the Winter Fest parade in Belleville;

• Heard Supervisor Morgan mark the 28th anniversary with Sumpter of attorney Rob Young. Morgan remembered that he had dark hair at the time and so did Young. Now they both have gray hair. Young said he was serving with attorney Lavon King at the time, but he’s been the Sumpter attorney for 20 years. “Twenty-eight years is enough,” Young said. “We’ll start talking next year about transitioning to someone new.” He said Sumpter is his “favorite client of all time,” and, “Sumpter has a lot of people I care about and who care about me”;

• Heard Trustee Peggy Morgan report she talked to employees from the water department and every hydrant is winterized, even the one in Jay Bardell’s yard. She also said two police officers shoveled snow for a senior citizen; and

• Heard Trustee Don LaPorte report that the fire department put on a Public Safety Awareness Night for Boy Scout Troop 973, which was part of their badge-earning process. Police Officer Beth Egerer took part as well on internet safety and when the parents left with the scouts they all carried home a lot of information, plus free smoke detectors, LaPorte said. He said fire fighters will be looking forward to doing more of these presentations.