Sumpter Township police officers honored for work in 2017

During the April 10 Sumpter Township board meeting, police department awards for 2017 were presented by Director of Public Safety/ Chief of Police Eric Luke. The following awards were announced:

Officer of the Year – Officer George Salajan, III – significant contribution to the mission of the Sumpter Township Police Department.

This year’s winner exemplifies what our mission is all about. He performs his duties in a diligent, respectful, and professional manner. He’s respected by his fellow officers and supervisors alike and is a dedicated individual who displays a great work ethic as a police officer. He’s a prototypical team player and we’re happy to have him on “our” team

This award is recognized with a citation bar to be worn on the officer’s uniform shirt, the officer’s name on the “Officer of the Year” perpetual plaque in the police department lobby, and a desktop award.

Valor – Sergeant Brian Steffani, Officer Joseph Balowski & Officer Chris Herrick – Awarded to a department member who exhibits boldness, determination, and bravery in a difficult task involving great personal risk to the member’s safety. The member must have been fully aware of the imminent threat to his/her safety and acted above and beyond the call of duty at the risk of his/her own life.

On the night of January 22, 2017, Sgt. Brian Steffani was dispatched to a residence in the 43000 block of Willow on the report of a male on the front porch telling the homeowner that he’d been assaulted. While at that location investigating the incident Sgt. Steffani heard at first a single shot followed shortly thereafter by a volley of gunfire in very close proximity and requested backup.

Upon arrival of backup units (Officers Balowski and Herrick), they located a male lying in the driveway of the house to the East, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg and crying out for help. Without knowing exactly where the shooter was, Officer Balowski tactically approached the victim and began dragging him down the driveway and towards the cover afforded by his nearby patrol unit. He was assisted by Sgt. Steffani and Officer Herrick who also provided additional cover due to the victim stating that he had been shot by his father, who was still inside the residence.

After turning the victim over to medical personnel on scene the three Sumpter officers, with assistance by officers from Huron Township, Metroparks, Van Buren Township, Belleville, and Michigan State Police were able to eventually talk the father out of the residence and take him into custody without further incident.

This award is recognized with a citation bar to be worn on the officer’s uniform shirt.

Life-Saving – Sergeant Chris McGlynn, Sergeant Beth Egerer and Officer Joseph Balowski – Awarded to department members who are credited with actively saving a human life.

Sergeant Chris McGlynn – Awarded for his response on Oct. 21, 2017, to the parking lot of a business at Sumpter and Bemis. Sgt. McGlynn was dispatched to an unresponsive opioid overdose victim in a vehicle and upon arrival, the victim stopped breathing. He began provided life-saving measures as the fire department arrived on scene and administered several doses of Narcan, saving her life.

Sergeant Beth Egerer and Officer Joseph Balowski – Awarded for their response on July 28, 2017, at a location on Nevada Street in Holiday West. The officers were dispatched to an unresponsive opioid overdose victim with the needle still in her arm. Upon arrival, the officers were able to quickly assess the situation and administered several doses of Narcan, saving her life.

This award is recognized with a citation bar to be worn on the officer’s uniform.

Academic Achievement – Sergeant James Cayce – This award is presented to a department member who advances their educational level while continually working for the department.

Awarded for his graduation from the Eastern Michigan University School of Police Staff and Command in October 2017. This award is recognized with a citation bar to be worn on the officer’s uniform.

Valued Service – Sergeant James Cayce – Members qualifying for this award shall have accrued a minimum of 20 years of continued service. The employee must demonstrate a consistent commitment to the department through the quality of work performed. This award is recognized with a citation bar to be worn on the officer’s uniform.

Chief’s Recognition

1. Malissa Paquette, Operations Coordinator – Awarded in Recognition of her exceptional work ethic, non-stop motivation and positive attitude in maintaining the highest level of professionalism and service to the community. Her performance is what excellence is all about and she is truly “one of a kind.”

2. Detective/Sergeant John Toth, Lieutenant Patrick Gannon, Sergeant Beth Egerer, Sergeant Brian Steffani, Officer. Jerry Cox, Jr., Officer Colleen Gottschalk and Officer George Salajan, III

Awarded in recognition of their contribution to the successful outcome of the “Nelson Po case” (#16-02283). Their contributions as a whole led to his guilty plea in the criminal case, in addition to successful civil court outcomes confirming the department’s actions as lawful and proper in both the department’s civil action against Mr. Po and his civil actions against the department. This award is recognized with a certificate.

Director/Chief Luke concluded his remarks with: “Thank you all for your dedication and service to the community.”