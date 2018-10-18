Sumpter Township gets mixed messages on training of deputy

Sumpter Township Treasurer Peggy Morgan thought things were worked out for further training of her new deputy treasurer, but at the regular meeting of the township board on Oct. 9 she was surprised when Financial Director Scott Holtz said there had been a last-minute change of plans.

Holtz began his report to the board, “I would like board support for helping out and training in the treasurer’s department.”

He said it would cost $165 an hour and $1,400 to $2,000 for the month to have a professional from the auditor’s office to come in and do some of his job.

Holtz had been helping out in the treasurer’s department to get things running smoothly after abrupt changes in deputy treasurers. He said when he goes back to work in his department in October, the deputy treasurer Vernon Morse still needs to be trained on bank transfers and disbursements.

“Or,” he continued. “We could have Karen Armatis go in and work with Vern … Fences would need to be mended. I’d rather have the board make that decision.”

He referred to Deputy Supervisor Armatis who worked as deputy in the treasurer’s office for many years while Supervisor John Morgan was treasurer. When he was appointed supervisor, she did two jobs, as deputy for both the supervisor and the new treasurer. Then, she went to a deputy assignment for just the supervisor.

Treasurer Morgan was not in favor of having Armatis in her office.

Trustee Matt Oddy said the board can’t place people in the treasurer’s office.

“This is a change from when we spoke?” Treasurer Morgan asked Holtz in surprise.

“Yes,” he said. “We had a plan and the plan changed. I don’t want to spend the money, but it still is going to cost money. It’s easier to train within the office…”

Clerk Esther Hurst said if Holtz goes into the treasurer’s office it will cost money for Cari Ford to come in and do the work in Holtz’s office. She said they are already paying Armatis and she could do the training without further expense.

Treasurer Morgan said she would like to sit down with Holtz the next day to talk about this.

Supervisor Morgan directed, “Sit down.”

“The board would have to approve the expenditure,” Trustee Oddy warned.

“It needs to be discussed,” Treasurer Morgan insisted.

Trustee Sheena Barnes said the board approved expenditures when the air conditioning went down in an emergency process by email or phone call.

“That’s not allowed under the Open Meetings Act,” the Independent stated and Supervisor Morgan called the Independent out of order.

Later, Trustee Oddy explained that board members were alerted to the problem by email and then approved the expenditure in a regular meeting.

Treasurer Morgan asked if anyone besides the supervisor and public safety director have access to the surveillance cameras in the building and Public Safety Director Eric Luke said while the supervisor has a monitor in his office he has no access. Luke said he is the only one with access.

Trustee Oddy said before Luke was made public safety director the fire department was the only one having access to their surveillance cameras and now the public safety director has access to the fire cameras, too.

In other business at the Oct. 9 meeting, the board:

• Approved the supervisor’s reappointment of Tyrone Borden to the planning commission with a term to expire Oct. 14, 2021;

• Approved the 2019 SMART Municipal Credit and Community Credit contract for $9,386 for van/bus operations;

• Heard Director Luke congratulate Detective/Sergeant John Toth for graduating from Staff and Command School at Eastern Michigan University;

• Was informed Trunk or Treating will be at the fire hall for Sumpter children starting around 6 p.m. on Halloween;

• Heard Treasurer Morgan announce that the helicopter seen in the township just above the ground was Utility Line Construction Services who were looking at lines to see what needed attention. She said there had been a lot of postings on Facebook about the helicopter;

• Heard Supervisor Morgan announce that there was a new sign in front of the township hall that lights up at night;

• Heard Trustee Don Swinson report there were 55 shooters at the first Turkey Shoot, with a total of 70 people there. He said Police Officer Jim Cayce had a good idea for the new posts which worked out well. He also reported that the rain held off;

• Heard Mary Ban say a light is needed in the back when people have to exit the building after dark. Armatis said DTE does a study. She said the township has a pole and they would need a fixture. Ban also complained again about the roads, especially the “giant pothole” in front of the BP station on Rawsonville Road. She also asked when cable channel 12 would be back up and Armatis said there has to be a meeting set up between the IT people, Comcast, and engineers. Ban also noted that half of her mail is still coming marked Van Buren Township. She said she even had to fill out a change of address form for their insurance “because of what Mr. Wright does,” referring to VBT Clerk Leon Wright;

• Heard Armatis report that the library attorney and township attorney are going back and forth on the lease for the library facility in the hexagon building across from township hall. “Belleville seems to be the holdup now,” Armatis said of the renovation plans. She said the library architect needs to tell Sumpter what they need on the inside. “We don’t want to put siding on and then have them punch through” for what they are putting on the inside. Original plans had expected the Sumpter facility to be complete and open in October; and

• Heard Donald Basham, a motorcyclist, say when people throw their grass clippings on the roadways these clippings become very dangerous in the rain. He said a friend of his was decapitated when his motorcycle slid off the roadway and hit a sign in the Irish Hills. He said Belleville, Van Buren Township and Wayne County have ordinances against putting grass clippings on the roadways and Sumpter should have a law, too. He said he has talked to businesses in Belleville and they listen to what he has to say, but in Sumpter he has been cursed and disrespected when he asks them not to blow their clippings into the roadways. He also pointed out ordinance violations in a building. “What can be remedied by us, we will address,” said Supervisor Morgan.