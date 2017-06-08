Sumpter Township announces winners of Cutest Baby Contest

The winners of the 2017 Cutest Baby Contest were announced May 29 at the end of Sumpter Township’s Country Fest.

First place in the Cutest Baby Boy category was Thomas Truchan, son of Melinda Harris and Brian Truchan of Canton.

Second place went to Gunner Grandowicz, son of Timothy and Jennifer

Grandowicz, of Romulus, and the third-place winner was Jesse Morgan, son of Richard Morgan and Doriel Darbyshire, of Belleville.

The first-place winner in the Cutest Baby Girl category was Laiyanna Napoletano, daughter of Alex and Heather Napoletano, of Belleville.

The second-place winner was Ruby Des Jardin, daughter of Jennifer Des Jardin of Wayne, and the third-place winner was Lydia Roselee Garcia, daughter of Marty and Paige Garcia of Wayne.

Other participants in the Cutest Baby Boy contest were Liam Howell, son of Stefanie and Richard Howell of Belleville; Mason Grandowicz, son of Mike and Ashley Grandowicz of Milan; James Driver, son of Jeff and Nicole Driver of Plymouth; Aiden Harper and Logan Harper, sons of Aubrey and Wesley Harper of Belleville; Josiah Steininger, son of John and Jennifer Steininger of Belleville; Sam Horan, grandson of Ted and Virginia Belinski of Sumpter Township; Ashton Green, son of Alexis and Arron Green of Belleville; and Noah Murphy, son of Frank Bero and Kelly Murphy of Belleville.

Other participants in the Cutest Baby Girl contest included Claire Smith, daughter of Sean and Sara Smith of Belleville; Addison Serna, daughter of Nicole Serna; Lola Grandowicz, daughter of Mike and Ashley Grandowicz of Milan; Giana Johnson, daughter of Chris and Antoinettte Johnson of Belleville; Payten Harper, daughter of Aubrey and Wesley Harper of Belleville; and Jessabelle Bradley, daughter of Jamie Bradley.

On behalf of the Sumpter Township Parks and Recreation Commission, contest chairwoman Virginia Belinski thanks the families of the participants for their generosity and hard work and the members of the community who contributed and who visited the display during the Sumpter Fest.

Visitors to the display vote for their favorites by dropping money into the corresponding slots. Proceeds from the contest are used by the Parks and Recreation Commission to fund activities that benefit the children of the community, such as the Easter Egg Hunt, Family Fun Day and the Children’s Christmas Party.

Kay Atkins wins Country Quilt at Sumpter Fest

Kay Atkins of Belleville was the winner of the Country Quilt raffle drawing at Sumpter Fest, said Jim and Joanne Posegay of the Sumpter Parks and Recreation Commission.

The quilt was made by their daughter Lynne Mills of Lynne’s Custom Quilts and Creations in Bitely, MI. Mills has been donating quilts to raffle for about ten years to help generate funds for the work of the Parks and Recreation Commission.