Sumpter police seek information on shots fired on Edgewood Dr.

On Monday, March 30, at about 12:10 a.m., Sumpter police officers responded to the area of Edgewood Drive in the Rawsonville Woods mobile home community on the report of multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, it was found that at least seven rounds had penetrated the outer walls and entered nearby residences, one round at the first location and six rounds at the second. Both were occupied at the time but no injuries were sustained.

At this time evidence does not appear to show that either residence was targeted, police said, but instead the possibility of two subjects near the street shooting at each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective bureau at (734) 461-4833 + option 4.