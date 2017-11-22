Sumpter marijuana committee to meet on Dec. 6, Jan. 3

A Sumpter Township committee — appointed to determine the facts of the new state medical marijuana law that legally provides for cultivation, dispensaries, secure transportation, and compliance facilities — continues to meet.

The next meetings are scheduled at the township hall on Dec. 6 and Jan. 3 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., with the last 15 minutes for public comment. The first part of the meeting will be discussions by the committee members only.

Supervisor John Morgan appointed the members of the Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act fact-finding committee as: Supervisor Morgan, Trustee Matthew Oddy, Trustee Sheena Barnes, planning consultant Chris Akins, Police Chief Eric Luke, Fire Chief Joe Januszyk, and resident Ken Bednark.

The group held its first meeting Nov. 1 and reportedly 14-15 advocates for medical marijuana attended.

The township board has yet to vote on whether to opt in or opt out of MMFLA. The City of Belleville officially opted out at its Nov. 13 special meeting and Van Buren Township is taking steps to opt out.

At the Sumpter Township Board’s regular meeting Nov 14, there were several comments from members of the audience concerning medical marijuana.

Resident Mary Ban asked about the committee meetings and township attorney Rob Young said no decisions have been made. He said representatives of the police department, fire department, and others on the committee are trying to get the facts.

“Things are floating around,” Young said, referring to things that may or may not be true, noting they want to get the facts.

He said some state laws require municipalities to have some place for a particular business or service, but not this one. The state does not require municipalities to be a part of the MMFLA, he said.

Young said with $721 million in sales, a 3% tax would bring in $21 million and municipalities would share 25% of that. It is set aside in a pool and awarded on a pro-rata basis, dividing what’s in the pot.

He said there would be $40,000 to $50,0000 per license, according to the Michigan Township Association.

“We don’t know whether that’s right,” Young said.

He said the process for participation needs to be worked out. If there is a $5,000 application fee for a license and 18 of 20 people pay to apply but won’t get it, is that right for the applicants, he asked.

“Does it change the township?” he asked. “What happens when the landfill closes after a 48.5-year lifetime?”

Young said Canton Township and the City of Wayne already have opted in.

“The committee members meet and discuss and at the end of the meeting, citizens can address the committee,” Young said. “This is a not a town hall meeting, but members of the public can express their feelings.”

Ban said that Belleville and VBT have opted out. A new business has just opened in Sumpter, she said referring to Bobby McShane’s sports bar, and it will smell the skunky marijuana.

She read a part of the “Extra Things I Know” column from the Nov. 9 Independent concerning the lack of restful Rapid Eye Movement sleep in marijuana users that causes lack of judgment.

“I don’t want to see that happening,” Ban said, noting THC stores itself over time in fatty tissue, including the liver, brain, and bone marrow.

“What’s God’s will in this?” she asked.

“Will this be put to a vote of the people?” Ban asked and Young said, “No. This is a representative form of government.”

Young said the committee won’t make a recommendation, just gather facts. He noted that LARA (Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs) has said there is no time period to opt in or out.

Andre Watson said it is really ironic to note that medical marijuana will be more heavily regulated that the new pizza restaurant in town, referring to Bobby McShane’s sports bar.

“I believe the plant was made by God,” Watson said, adding, “The largest economic boom in America is right now in the medical marijuana industry.”

Watson said if this community depends on trash, don’t wait until the landfill is gone to figure out how to get funds to run the township.

“It is wise to capture this unique opportunity,” Watson said.

Mary Herring said she is concerned about the medical marijuana issue and wanted to make sure the public could be heard.

Trustee Oddy said the public can talk during the last 15 minutes of each committee meeting.

“Some details are nebulous” on the new MMFLA law, Herring said. “I do not want this township to buy a pig in a poke.

“I love this community just the way it is … Not rushed into something by seven or eight people who didn’t do their homework. Let’s face it, folks, there’s money to be made,” Herring said.

She urged the board to make the decision in the honesty of their heart and not their billfold.

Norman DeBuck of Van Buren Township who owns sod farms in Sumpter said he and his wife are not in favor of marijuana.

Earlier in the meeting, Trustee Barnes, who sits on the marijuana committee, reported she had attended a class on the MMFLA at the Showcase in Novi.

In other business at the Nov. 14 meeting, the board:

• Approved purchase of an Open Mako Cascade system for the re-filling of breathing air bottles used on the fire department air packs at a cost of $23,417.57;

• Approved sending two brush trucks to auction with the proceeds going into the fire fund for future equipment. The trucks are F-350s made in 1997 and 1991;

• Approved a six-month personal leave of absence from the fire department for Daniel Montecinos. After six months his personal leave will be reviewed by the board;

• Approved the supervisor’s reappointment of Jim Clark to the planning commission with a term to expire Nov. 9, 2020;

• Approved the Comcast Franchise Agreement with a term to expire Nov. 30, 2027;

• Approved the 2017-2022 Community Development Block Grant contract between Wayne County and Sumpter Township. These are federal grant monies distributed to state governments and then, in Michigan, allocated to Wayne County and other counties to distribute. The agreement with the county is renewed every five years;

• Heard Police Chief Luke say the hiring of one new officer is in this year’s budget. Supervisor Morgan told him to find the right person and bring it back to the board;

• Heard Trustee LaPorte say earlier that day, the Sumpter Township Fire Department was called to a fire in a house on Willow Road, that had smoke inside. He said it was before 6 a.m., which is a bad time for the fire department because of shift changes on regular jobs. He said a short crew went in and took care of the fire, there was no loss, and the homeowners were happy. He said fire fighter Rick Sliwa, who was being honored at the meeting for 40 years as a fire fighter, was one of those on the scene and, “It’s because of people like you they get to sleep in their own bed tonight”;

• Heard Deputy Supervisor Karen Armatis report that employees at the township hall are able to wear blue jeans from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 at a donation of $2 a day for charity. Resident Jim Posegay paid $2 each of the two days he came into the township hall on business, Armatis added;

• Heard Herring tell of her concerns about the danger of huge trees with horizonal branches over the roadways in the township. She said at first she thought it was a nice canopy, but then she realized how the branches might kill someone if they fell. Herring and others were advised to call Karen Woodington in the supervisor’s office with specific locations of such trees and she would alert the Wayne County Forestry crew;

• Also heard Herring complain about the static announcements on the township’s Comcast channel that “was as exciting as watching grass grow.” She felt they should be updated and maybe music added. “That vehicle is not being used as well as it should be,” she said of the community channel. DeBuck had to disagree with her, saying, “I think it’s exciting to watch grass grow. It’s my business.” DeBuck owns sod farms;

• Heard Armatis report that earlier that day Chief Luke fixed the problem of no meetings on cable TV by figuring out what was wrong. He said it is not on its normal schedule yet, but will get there. When the township switched from a manned camera in the meeting room to using the security cameras to record meetings, the two weren’t compatible and residents no longer could see the meetings on cable. Now they can; and

• Went into closed-door session to discuss one provision in the Po vs. Sumpter Township law suit. Young said that matter is close to being resolved. The board came back into regular session only to adjourn.