Sumpter couple arraigned on murder charges in Romulus

The couple that fled to Georgia to avoid murder charges levied in the Jan. 1 death of the woman’s four-year-old daughter were arraigned Saturday in 34th District Court in Romulus by Magistrate Elizabeth DiSanto.

They were present by video from the Huron Township and Van Buren Township lock ups. Magistrate DiSanto entered not guilty pleas for them and ordered them held without bond in the Wayne County Jail. They are scheduled for their probable cause conferences at the court on Jan. 31 and their preliminary exams on Feb. 7.

Magistrate DiSanto marked their files as “mental health” so they can receive mental health services in custody.

Candice Renea Diaz, 24, and Brad Edward Fields, 28, are charged with the death of Gabrielle Barrett. Sumpter Police reported multiple traumatic injuries including burns all over the little girl’s extremities. The medical examiner labeled the death a homicide on Jan. 3.

Both Diaz and Fields are charged with:

• Count 1: Homicide – Felony Murder

• Count 2: Homicide – Murder – Second Degree

• Count 3: Child Abuse – First Degree

• Count 4: Torture

Fields also was charged as a habitual offender.

They were arrested on I-75 in Georgia, Jan. 9, reportedly on the way to Fields’ grandfather’s home in Florida.

Diaz also had a warrant out for her arrest for violation of probation. She had been arrested for altering identification marks on firearms and possession of prescription forms.

Fields’ attorney Timothy Wrather asked the magistrate for a cash bond, but that was denied. Diaz had no attorney present and was signed up for a court-appointed attorney.