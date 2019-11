Sumpter branch library — media center — gets metal roof

On Nov. 7, during a light snowfall, workers from JD Chandler Roofing finished up the new metal roof for the Belleville Area District Library’s new branch, a media center in the hexagon building across from the Sumpter Township Hall. Workers expected to have the roof done by the end of the day. The media center’s ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, and then it will be open for business. The new chairs for the media center burned up in the Nov. 8 warehouse fire in Flat Rock, so they may have to borrow chairs for awhile.