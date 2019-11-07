Sumpter board removes from agenda proposed shared-time position

After a brief discussion in the work/study session on Oct. 22, the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to remove from the agenda a proposed new full-time shared-services position.

The request was put on the agenda by Clerk Esther Hurst, who was too ill, reportedly with Parkinson’s, to come to the Oct. 22 meeting to defend her request.

In her statement accompanying the request, Clerk Hurst said there is “a huge and immediate need for support staff in the clerk’s office with the numerous elections coming within the next year; the Building Department and Senior Center are at-risk departments given they are operating with shortcomings, as well.”

She said many departments operate without someone as a second-level service provider, she wrote.

“The idea for this position would be ‘Shared Services,’ which will have a home base of the Clerk’s Office, but would be thoroughly trained to be back-up support to the Building Department in the absence of a Building Department Clerk and would support the Senior Center…”

Treasurer Ken Bednark said he did not know where the funds for this full-time person would be coming from.

Treasurer Bednark said he received a memo from the deputy supervisor that said Roxanne Bardell would be moved to the Building Department and be supervised by the finance director and work in the clerk and building department as needed. He said if Bardell is doing work as a “floater,” she should get floater pay.

Supervisor John Morgan said Human Resources Director Michelle Bellingham wasn’t present and couldn’t answer these questions.

Bednark said he would like to table this request until the board can have more information.

Former Treasurer Peggy Morgan said from the audience that it would make more sense to hire two part timers because it would not cost as much.

“If Esther needs help for elections, four hands are better than two. I know Mary Ann needs help [in the Senior Center],” she said.

In other business at the Oct. 22 meeting, the board:

• Voted not to renew a subscription with Total Info to continue its general news on the government access channel for one year at a cost of $1,295. The board wanted to just remove it from the agenda without action, but Deputy Supervisor Karen Armatis insisted that the board had to vote one way or the other because the deadline was looming. The board voted unanimously not to renew the contract. Trustee Tim Rush said he polled people in the community and no one looks at the news on that site. They go to the new web site for township information. “We don’t need that,” Trustee Rush said. “Any penny saved is a penny earned”;

• Approved continuing the contract with WCA Assessing of Westland from Nov. 1, 2019 until Nov. 1, 2022. Current cost is $4,141 per month, which will rise to $4,659 per month in the 2021-22 year;

• Approved the request from the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union local to be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 1 with employees taking four personal or vacation days;

• Approved reappointments with terms ending in October 2022 to the Parks and Recreation Commission for Kim Toms, Holly Swinson, Don Swinson, Sharon Pokerwinski, Richard Pokerwinski, Virginia Belinski, and Tim Rush;

• Approved adding the name of Kim Toms to those attending the Michigan Festivals and Events Association Convention for the weekend of Nov. 1;

• Approved Sharon Pokerwinski stepping down as secretary of the Parks and Recreation Commission as of Oct. 31 and Krystal Tackett taking over as of Nov 1. Tackett was also approved as Assistant Park Administrator, assistant to Pokerwinski;

• Approved Dawn Argo as full-time member of the Parks and Recreation Commission, promoted from alternate;

• Approved a change order to include gutters and downspouts from JD Chandler roofing for the library media center for $7,135 out of library funds;

• Approved a change order for a street sign for the library/media center at a cost of $9,800 to be paid out of library funds;

• Heard Bednark criticize an inaccuracy in the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting minutes prepared by Sharon Pokerwinski. Pokerwinski said it was an error and it was corrected before the minutes were accepted by the board;

• Heard Adrian Slaughter ask about the requested full-time position. She said just a couple of months ago the clerk’s office was asking for another person. [That was when the deputy clerk was going out on maternity leave and was replaced by her mother.] Slaughter asked how was it that Roxanne Bardell is being put out and shouldn’t she be given the shared services position if she wants it because of seniority. “Normally in a union contract … for a different position without a raise in pay … the higher seniority person could say I want that,” Slaughter said. Peggy Morgan said the floater position is no longer in effect in the union contract. Morgan said the employees were supposed to be cross-trained, but they weren’t. She said there should be a letter of agreement with the union. Supervisor John Morgan said Human Resources always works with the union. Township attorney Rob Young chimed in saying it was a newly created position and if it’s created it will have to be worked out. Sherry Olds said from the audience that Young shouldn’t be talking unless the board asks for his opinion. Supervisor Morgan apologized, saying he must have been sleeping; and

• Heard Bednark report on looking at medical reimbursements for board members who don’t take township insurance. The payments make some board members make more than others in pay because those with larger families get more money and, for example, unmarried Trustee Tim Rush, getting much less pay for the same work. Also those with large families — LaPorte, Oddy, and Swinson, are getting more than those running full-time offices. “I don’t know how it should be handled,” Bednark said. “People run for office and think they will be paid for their service. New people will be coming to service. You can draw good people if you’re going to have fair compensation. After the holidays we head into the budget season,” he said, adding he’d like to see changes integrated into their next budget cycle. “Compensation shouldn’t be a reason for running,” said Supervisor Morgan, who asked attorney Young to explain how it got this way. Young said in 2000 an older elected official didn’t have insurance and the township put him on insurance. If an elected official doesn’t need insurance, then he can get a little, Young said, which saves money for the township. They take a percentage of what it would cost the township. Supervisor Morgan said the board hadn’t had a raise for 20 years and this took the place of a raise. He said if they got rid of the insurance they would need to increase the pay. Bednark said he would like to do away with cellphones offered by the township, with Trustee LaPorte being the only one with a township cellphone now. Trustee Oddy said he’s been working with the HR department on the insurance and he will bring back to the board what he’s come up with with Michelle Bellingham’s help. “It will come shortly,” Oddy said.