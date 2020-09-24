Sumpter attorney reaches out to public for information on ‘missing funds’

There were no business items on the agenda for the Sept. 8 in-person meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees and township attorney Rob Young spent most of the 45-minute meeting reporting on his investigation of charges brought in a letter signed by James Clark, Democrat candidate for treasurer, which was printed in the Independent on July 30.

Young said Supervisor John Morgan asked him to investigate the charge that money was missing and so he sent an Aug. 28 inquiry letter to board members and staff members asking if they knew about any missing money.

At the meeting he read his long letter, with pauses for personal comments.

Then he read eight letters from board members, staff members, and the auditor saying they didn’t know of any missing funds.

“It was pretty unanimous,” Young said of the response.

“I was hoping to get information so I could go to the next step,” Young said, reaching out to the public to give him information on missing funds.

He said he would turn any information over to the Sumpter Police Department or the Michigan State Police. He said he would reach out to letter-writer Jim Clark that week.

Young said he did not read Clark’s article.

“Those who work here know the allegations are false,” said Supervisor Morgan. “But we cannot ignore that they have been made and must investigate … Take the next step as you see fit,” he said to Young.

“I’m looking forward to your report on Mr. Clark,” said Trustee Tim Rush, a candidate for reelection.

In other business at the Sept. 14 meeting, the board:

• Went into closed-door session to discuss upcoming labor union negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). Young said it has been four years since the current contract was approved. The closed session was added to the agenda after the meeting began;

• Heard Trustee Matthew Oddy ask Young if they could also discuss in closed session the tie between deputies and AFSCME. Young said contract employees and deputies derive the same benefits as AFSCME and there has been some discussion lately about why this isn’t separate. He said that he’ll take a look at that, but that night’s closed session was for a specific reason and everything discussed has to be related to AFSCME;

• Heard Police Chief Eric Luke apologize for the malfunctioning of the weather sirens that went off at 4 a.m. the previous day and at 7 a.m. that day. He said they believe it was due to lightning strikes; and

• Heard Clerk Esther Hurst say she was very proud of her election workers and staff after the results of the recent recount of the supervisor’s Democrat race by the county. Oddy said something should be done for the poll workers and Hurst asked for hazard pay “for what they’ve gone through.” Oddy agreed, saying they need to be vindicated publicly.