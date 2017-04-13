Statue now armless; $250 reward offered

A $250 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever stole the only arm of the one-arm artwork “The Veteran” on the Fourth Street Square. The damage was reported at 10:51 p.m. Friday. Now the statue is armless.
The statue, created by Mike Sohikian, is valued at $9,500. Belleville Downtown Development Authority coordinator Carol Thompson said both the City of Belleville and the Midwestern Culture Initiative have insurance on the artwork. She said she doesn’t know if it will be repaired before or after it is picked up when the artworks are changed this spring.
MCI is offering the reward. Belleville Police Chief Hal Berriman said the offense is a felony. People with information may call the police department at 699-2710.
A $250 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever stole the only arm of the one-arm artwork “The Veteran” on the Fourth Street Square. The damage was reported at 10:51 p.m. Friday. Now the statue is armless.
I think they should leave the statue exactly the way it is. The 1st arm is missing to show they price the Veterans paid for our freedom, and the 2nd are is missing to show the gratitude and respect they received when they came home!
It is absolutely disgraceful that somebody would do this to a statue commemorated those who make a sacrifice for your freedom. I pray that whoever did this comes forward with an apology and means to make right by it. Or I hope that those who witnessed it (because you know it was not 1 person acting alone) rat this rat out and throw him under the bus. Show us that somebody is willing to make sure right is done!