Statue now armless; $250 reward offered

A $250 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever stole the only arm of the one-arm artwork “The Veteran” on the Fourth Street Square. The damage was reported at 10:51 p.m. Friday. Now the statue is armless.

The statue, created by Mike Sohikian, is valued at $9,500. Belleville Downtown Development Authority coordinator Carol Thompson said both the City of Belleville and the Midwestern Culture Initiative have insurance on the artwork. She said she doesn’t know if it will be repaired before or after it is picked up when the artworks are changed this spring.

MCI is offering the reward. Belleville Police Chief Hal Berriman said the offense is a felony. People with information may call the police department at 699-2710.