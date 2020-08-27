St. Anthony Church has mole problem on front walkway

Father John Kiselica of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Belleville said he has been plagued by moles at the church. He explained they are not enemy-spy-type moles, but the pesky-rodents-who-live-to-tunnel-in-search-of-tasty-grub-type moles.

Fr. John said he recently looked out the front door of the church and saw something he had never seen before. The little moles were so determined to clear dirt from their tunnels, they forced the mound of earth up between the slabs of concrete that make up the church’s front walkway.

He said a parishioner knocked it down and flattened the pile with his boot one day, only to find it back again the next, bigger and taller than before.

“I heard tell of a farmer in the area who stopped being plagued by moles after dumping a mixture of chlorine bleach and ammonia into their tunnels on her property, effectively making phosgene poison gas, the kind the Germans used to great effect on the Western Front in World War I,” Fr. John said.

“I don’t know if I’m willing to go to such extremes to rid our grounds of the critters just yet. If they start setting up barbed wire to fortify their positions, I’ll have to resort to something more serious,” he said.