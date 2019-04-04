Smart Phone Photography class, 2-4 p.m., Sat., April 6, at Belleville-Area Library

Professional photographer Jeff Smith will lead a two-hour, hands-on workshop to teach you how to take better pictures with your smart phone. He’ll include general photography tips as well as advice on apps for shooting and editing your photos.

Space is limited; registration is required at http://belleville.evanced.info/signup/ or call the library at (734) 699-3291.

Amy Greschaw, Adult Services

Belleville Area District Library

167 4th St., Belleville (734) 699-3291