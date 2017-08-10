Sheena Barnes is new appointed trustee for Sumpter Township

At a special meeting on Monday afternoon, Aug. 7, the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees approved Supervisor John Morgan’s recommendation to appoint Sheena Barnes to fill the unexpired term of Esther Hurst, who recently was appointed township clerk.

Supervisor Morgan said there were several applicants for the position and some submitted resumes, but his choice as the best person was Sheena Barnes.

Attorney Rob Young said Clerk Hurst is prohibited from voting on her own replacement and can’t even take part in the discussion because of state law.

Treasurer Peggy Morgan made the motion to accept Supervisor Morgan’s recommendation.

“She has been an outstanding resident and has been involved for many years,” Treasurer Morgan said of Barnes. “She was born and raised here.”

Trustee Don LaPorte said the selection was quite a process and he wishes they could accept more than one applicant. He said some of the candidates said they didn’t want to get “drug through the mud” and have their names ruined by the accusations being made.

Supervisor Morgan agreed that some didn’t want any part of the negativity, “the way it is now.”

“That’s a shame,” Trustee LaPorte said. “It’s a shame because of the messages being passed around in the community.”

Trustee Matthew Oddy said several candidates don’t want to be involved because of the misinformation and lies.

“I know Ms. Barnes from other interaction,” Oddy said and seconded the motion to approve her as trustee.

The board voted unanimously, with the exception of Clerk Hurst, to approve the appointment. Trustee Don Swinson was not present.

The board also acknowledged the selection of three deputies that were appointed by the supervisor, clerk, and treasurer.

Attorney Young said the board has nothing to say about who is selected as deputy by each official, but the board sets the appropriate pay.

• Dawn Hadyniak was selected as deputy clerk by Clerk Hurst. Pay is $25.08 per hour. Hadyniak is the daughter of long-time Sumpter employee Maria Beaudrie;

• Janet Hoffman was selected as deputy treasurer by Treasurer Morgan. Pay is $25.83 per hour;

• Karen Armatis was selected as deputy supervisor by Supervisor Morgan. Pay is $30.40 per hour.

Supervisor Morgan said the deputy supervisor gets paid more because she will be working on weekends and other times, as needed.

“Karen has proven herself over the past 11 years,” Supervisor Morgan said.

Armatis has been serving as both deputy supervisor and deputy treasurer for some time and now will be in the supervisor’s office. She has offered to train Hoffman in the deputy treasurer position.

Hoffman had served as deputy clerk when her father Clerk Clarence Hoffman was alive. He died July 14. His death led to Hurst being named clerk and vacating her trustee’s position.

After everyone, one by one, had been sworn in by 34th District Court Judge David Parrott, Treasurer Morgan called Armatis to the front of the meeting room where she gave her a bouquet of flowers on behalf of her and the late Alan Bates, who Treasurer Morgan replaced as treasurer.

Treasurer Morgan referred to Armatis as “a wonderful, dedicated person.”

The special meeting, which was called for 4 p.m., did not start until after 5 p.m. as everyone waited for Trustee Matthew Oddy to get finished with his daughter’s event at the Wayne County 4-H Fair.

Since Clerk Hurst could not vote on her replacement and Trustee Swinson was at work, they had to wait for Oddy for the trustee vote.

During the open-floor part at the end of the meeting, Jay Bardell asked how many law suits have been filed against the township and Young replied there were two law suits in circuit court right now. He said there was action against the county forfeiture action.

“I hear the township’s going to go broke,” Bardell said and Young bristled.

“Sumpter Township has one of the highest bond ratings in Southeastern Michigan,” Young said. “Sumpter Township is a very good credit risk … It’s unfortunate you hear such talk. It hasn’t bothered me in the 28 years I’ve been here and won’t in my 29th year.”

Young said the truth is boring, so untruths are told.

Bardell said he had heard there were 15 law suits and his remarks were cut short by Supervisor Morgan.

Karithea Murry Hanible said there are no doctors or dentists in Sumpter Township. She said Dollar General stores are in Carleton and out on Huron River Drive. “Does the township have anything like that planned?” she asked.

Supervisor Morgan said he and the late Clerk Hoffman solicited businesses to come into the township with no result. He said Wolverine Electric came in and the township gave it a six-year tax rebate and Joe’s market came in with the township’s help.

Hanible said the township used to have a health center. She said the county’s fiscal health has improved and so maybe it can put a clinic back in Sumpter.

Trustee Oddy said the medical center building was sold and was supposed to be reopened as a medical center. But, when the Urgent Care opened on Belleville Road, the doctors that were going to come to Sumpter, decided it wouldn’t work, he said. He said he would reach out to Wayne County Commissioner Al Haidous again.