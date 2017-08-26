Senate Resolution 72 as Adopted by Michigan Senate, June 8, 2017

Senators Hopgood, Bieda, Gregory, Conyers, Warren, Young, Hertel, Schmidt, Johnson and Ananich offered the following resolution:

Senate Resolution No. 72.

A resolution recognizing July 16, 2017, as National Atomic Veterans Day.

Whereas, Throughout the history of this great state and nation, Michigan citizens have answered the call of duty and service and have defended our freedoms as members of the United States Armed Forces; and

Whereas, As a result of the Manhattan Project, the United States conducted the Trinity Atomic Test, the first detonation of a nuclear device in New Mexico on July 16, 1945; and

Whereas, Over 200,000 American service members, including those from Michigan, participated in aboveground nuclear tests between 1945 and 1962. Atomic veterans served with the United States military occupation forces in or around Hiroshima and Nagasaki before 1946, and some were held as prisoners of war; and

Whereas, These atomic veterans were exposed to radiation during their military service and, due to that exposure, developed several types of medical conditions that are not currently listed under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA); and

Whereas, Many atomic veterans were prevented by secrecy laws or oaths from seeking medical care or disability compensation from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for conditions they developed as a result of radiation exposure; and

Whereas, In 1996, the United States Congress repealed the Nuclear Radiation and Secrecy Agreements Act, thus freeing atomic veterans to describe their military involvement in nuclear testing in order to file for VA benefits; and

Whereas, It is altogether fitting and proper that atomic veterans be recognized for their service and sacrifice; now, therefore, be it Resolved by the Senate, That the members of this legislative body declare July 16, 2017, as

National Atomic Veterans Day, and recognize the service and sacrifice that atomic veterans made for our nation; and be it further Resolved, That copies of this resolution be transmitted to the Michigan Department of Veterans Affairs and the National Association of Atomic Veterans.

———–

Editor’s Note: This is the Resolution written by Toni Clark of Sumpter Township that she influenced the Michigan Senate to pass. Clark’s father was an Atomic Veteran.