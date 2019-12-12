School Board gives Kudlak ‘Highly Effective’ status, raise

After a closed-door session on Monday, Dec. 9, the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education granted School Supt. Pete Kudlak the top rating of “Highly Effective” for his work during 2019, put another year on his contract, and gave him a raise to $154,000, beginning in July.

He received an “Effective” rating last year and a base salary of $142,000.

School board president Keith Johnston on Tuesday talked about what the board considered in closed session. He said that Supt. Kudlak’s community relations were “off the charts” and that relations with the staff was better. He also was found to be very fiscally responsible and they are adding $800,000 to the fund balance this year.

President Johnston said Kudlak started pretty low as far as pay and he showed in the bottom half in a listing of tri-county superintendents in 2016 and in the middle in Wayne County and, “We don’t want to lose him. He’s done a great job.”

“We’re not giving him anything,” Johnston said of his raise. “He’s earned everything he’s gotten.”

Johnston said as far as law suits, “We haven’t had any.” He said the attorney fees are way down and the attorney told the board they don’t have law suits because Kudlak doesn’t get into trouble and heads off problems.

“He’s making an effort” on scores and the district is making good growth, Johnston said.

In other business at the 35-minute regular meeting, the board:

• Set the board’s organizational meeting for 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, at the Belleville High School Commons;

• Approved second semester Schools of Choice designation with unlimited openings. Supt. Kudlak said there was total district enrollment of 4,779 and 519 are Schools of Choice students, making them 9.2% of the total;

• Heard trustee Amy Pierce read the notes given her by board vice president Susan Featheringill, who was absent from the meeting, concerning the first reading of a group of board policies. The second reading, and approval, will take place at an upcoming meeting. These policies include the board being able to make changes themselves in the policies, definition of “family member,” emergency suspensions and expulsions, consulting with law enforcement before construction, and encouraging women and minority businesses;

• Approved the second reading of a group of updated and new board policies that were discussed at the Nov. 25 meeting;

• Approved hiring non-instructional employees Rebecca Guido as a paraprofessional at Rawsonville Elementary as of Dec. 2; Margaret Simon as a bus aide as of Nov. 20; and Kenneth Tooley as a bus driver as of Nov. 25;

• Heard LaRoy Williams of Industry Specific Staffing of Southfield address the board with an offer to supply public school teachers and substitutes to make sure schools are 100% staffed with state-qualified teachers. He said this does not interfere with the process currently used by the school for substitutes. He said he just signed Romulus. Williams said this is a minority-owned business;

• Heard Human Resources Director Abdul Madyun report that he may have an agreement with the teachers and may need a special board meeting at 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20 to approve it;

• Heard Curriculum Director Jeffrey Moore report on different educational pathways he is finding for students, including GIS in the second semester, teacher cadets, and cybersecurity networking. He said there are other career choices than having to take on excessive debt to go to college;

• Heard board secretary Darlene Gerick say she was pleased to see the BHS football team and cheerleaders marching in the parade last Saturday; and

• Heard board president Keith Johnston say how pleased he was with the turnout for the Community Assistance Fund (CAF5) benefit pancake breakfast on Saturday. He said there were 110 people who came through and some who bought tickets in advance and didn’t come to eat. He said Edgemont Elementary School gave them $500 and $1,700 came from the 34th District Court. CAF5 is the organization that supports students in need in Van Buren, Romulus, New Boston, Sumpter and Belleville and 90% of its assistance has been to the students in the Van Buren Schools.