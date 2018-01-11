School Board considers what to do with Career Tech building

Should the Career Tech building and other buildings at 420 Sumpter Road be fixed up at a cost of about $2.8 million, or demolished and the 8.15 acres sold?

At Monday’s meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, James Williams, director of plant operations, and Rob Kakoczki of Plante Moran CRESA gave a preliminary report on the property.

Williams said the Career Tech building is just under 24,000 square feet in size and is mainly used for storage now. In a 2004 appraisal, it was valued at $1.8 million, he said. The Quonset building added minimal value to the property.

Besides the Career Tech building, on the property are 10,130 square feet of warehouse, an 800-square-foot salt barn and five trailers equaling 7,425 square feet.

Williams said the district has ordered an updated appraisal, which he hopes to get soon.

“The building envelope is in need of major repairs and so we have to make a decision soon,” Williams said.

He said Plante Moran made a visual, non-invasive site visit and prepared a report.

Kakoczki said Plante Moran was given full access to the property a month ago. He said the estimates did not include upgrades for technology. He said there are three shops inside the building: auto mechanics, auto body, and welding.

He said to upgrade it, it will need new roofs, windows, and exterior doors. The overhead doors will need to be repaired and sections of siding replaced. Also, scraping and repainting all the shop areas must be done.

Asbestos floor tile must be replaced and abatement of the building is estimated at $26,000.

“It’s an old building and not on the main school campus,” said board president Keith Johnston.

Kakoczki said the board could demolish the building and sell the property.

“The whole building is an eyesore,” said board secretary Kevin English, noting he wouldn’t support spending $3 million for something they wouldn’t use.

It was noted 100 Van Buren students currently are enrolled in the Ford Career Technical Center at Wayne Westland, where there are up-to-date facilities.

“It’s an awful lot of money to spend on storage space,” said board treasurer Susan Featheringill.

Board vice president Alison Bennett said Wayne County Community College also offers career courses to high school students.

Williams said he hopes to get the updated appraisal the next day.

Board member Darlene Gerick asked if they could take the sign down that tells everyone the school district owns those rundown buildings.

School Supt. Pete Kudlak replied in jest, “We could put up a Keystone sign,” referring to the district’s charter school competition for students.

Williams said he would also get a preliminary cost to tear it down.

Supt. Kudlak said the board will get a full presentation in February.

Haggerty School

In a related matter, it was announced the meeting on the future of Haggerty School, planned for January, was set for next week.

Williams announced there are current building problems at Haggerty School. He said during the winter break there was a short that blew a circuit and the heat failed. The hot water boiler lines were frozen. He said as the weather warms up more leaks are springing.

He said an energy management person is coming out on Tuesday to assess the situation. That’s the earliest he could get him to come, Williams said. Classes at Haggerty were cancelled on Monday and Tuesday.

Williams said the school lost 100 square feet of floor tile.

In other business at Monday’s meeting the board:

• Heard Abdul Madyun, director of human resources, give the annual report required on Student Directory Information and how parents can deny access to some information on their students. More information is on the district website;

• Heard Jeff Moore, curriculum director, report that the robotics group has started up and while there were eight or nine students involved last year, now there are 30. Belleville High School will host a competition in the gym on March 22-24. He said the robotics group has $27,500 in its budget, $6,500 of which is a state grant;

• Heard Shareen Barker, financial director, report that the district expects to get the pay held back by the state from teachers in 2010-12 by Jan. 22. Supt. Kudlak said the state is sending out the money before they know the rules, which have yet to be set up. Barker recommended teachers expecting a refund and no longer with the district make sure their addresses are correct with the state and the school district. She said some of the teachers may owe taxes on the pay and the district may owe FICA;

• Heard Barker report that calls for proposals for legal services have gone out to 14 firms listed with the state and the deadline is Jan. 18;

• Heard Madyun announce a Wellness Challenge for employees with rewards for those losing the most inches. He also announced the second meeting of an insurance committee. “I’m real excited to see where this is going,” he said, adding they may be able to save money on insurance; and

• Heard president Johnston ask about the new ROTC unit that is being set up at the high school. Supt. Kudlak said a girl student was interested in starting an ROTC last year and she worked hard to get it going. He wasn’t sure when it would start — next semester or next school year. Also, Supt. Kudlak said they are working to get a high school student to sit on the school board with them.