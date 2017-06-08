Rotary Club spruces up Victory Park

On May 30 the Belleville Rotary, along with a few helpful friends, spent its early evening dressing up the gazebo in Victory Park. As workers did last year, the Rotarians cleaned up the area around the gazebo and planted about 20 flats of begonias to help beautify the area for the summer.

Rotary has made tending to the gazebo and surrounding area a priority in the last few years. Keith Bruder did most of the pre-work for the event and brought the necessary tools. The flowers were provided by Garden Fantasy.

In addition, the Little Free Library which is adjacent to the gazebo received a little TLC from its builder, Dr. John MacDermid. Deb Juchartz planted flowers near her father’s commemorative community service stone. Don Juchartz died in 2014 after more than 50 years of service to Rotary.

Other improvements and upgrades to the gazebo are planned.