Rotary Club coordinates water bottle drive for school district

The Belleville Rotary Club and the Rotary Passport to Service Club are coordinating a water bottle drive for children attending Van Buren Public Schools in grades kindergarten through sixth. This need occurs since water fountains are not available during the pandemic. The club delivered the first group of reusable bottles on Oct. 15.
The effort continues through October. People may drop off donations of CLEAN new or used bottles at the Belleville Library.
