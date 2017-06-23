Reubein, Thelma Sachs celebrate 70th wedding anniversary on June 21

Reubein Edward Sachs and Thelma Agnes (Lajiness) Sachs of Carleton will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 24 with a party for family and friends at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church in Monroe.

They were married June 21, 1947 at the same Holy Ghost church.

The couple has four children: Debra (Tom) Griffin of Belleville, Ricky Sachs of Wallbridge, OH, Sharon Mebus of St. Clair Shores, and Diane (Gary) Greenwood of Newport, MI. There are nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Reubein retired from Time Container (Jefferson Smurfit) in 1987 after 44½ years of employment, while also working on his farm, growing wheat, corn and beans and tending to cows, chickens, and pigs.

He served from August 1943 to April 1946 in World War II as a half-track driver in the Army Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion in Germany. He received an Honorable Discharge and the European Theater Ribbon with two Bronze Stars, World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign World War II Medal, Occupation Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, and the Sharp Shooter AA Artillery Medal.

Reubein is a lifetime member of the Carleton VFW Post 4093.

Thelma graduated from Monroe High School and worked at Michigan Bell Telephone Company until her marriage. Besides raising their four children, she also drove the occasional tractor to help on the farm and she worked as a nurse’s aide at Mercy Memorial Hospital in Monroe until her retirement in 1988.

Thelma was an American Red Cross volunteer for many years and also a member of the Holy Ghost Lutheran Church Ladies Aide and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary to the Carleton Post 4093.

Reubein and Thelma are members of the Monroe and French Town Senior Citizens.

They both enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing, boating, and travel. They have visited every state in the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska. They spent many winters in Ft. Myers, FL, where they enjoyed dancing, boating, fishing, swimming, and bocce ball.

Thelma has been known as the “Glad Lady” for her beautiful gladiolus which she shares with family, friends, and neighbors. Reubein has been called the “Tomato King” for his wonderful yellow and red tomatoes.

They are both avid Detroit Tigers’ fans, catching every televised game from their easy chairs while munching on popcorn.