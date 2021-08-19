Results of 2020 U.S. Census shows growth for tri-community

Official results of the 2020 U.S. Census, released last week, show the following growth in population for the tri-community over the last ten years:

• The city of Belleville grew from 3,991 in 2010 to 4,008 in 2020, a growth of 0.43%;

• Sumpter Township grew from 9,549 in 2010 to 9,660 in 2020, a growth of 1.16%; and

• Van Buren Charter Township grew from 28,821 in 2010 to 30,375 in 2020, a growth of 5.39%.

Neighboring communities also grew:

• Canton Charter Township went from 90,173 to 98,659, growth of 9.41%;

• City of Romulus went from 23,989 to 25,178, growth of 4.96%;

• Huron Township went from 15,879 to 16,944, growth of 6.71%;

• Augusta Charter Township went from 6,745 to 7,083, growth of 5.01%; and

• Ypsilanti Charter Township went from 53,362 to 55,670, growth of 4.33%.

Figures from the U.S. Census Bureau