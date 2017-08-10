Residents compliment city crew, youth workers for Belleville clean up

In the past months, residents have complained to the Belleville City Council about all the things that needed to be done to clean up and maintain the city.

At the Aug. 7 meeting, several residents complimented the city crews for their recent work, especially in cutting down vegetation that was blocking a view of the lake at Horizon Park.

Building Official Rick Rutherford said Ray Akans was back from medical and was working on the cemetery clean up. And, workers have begun to fix the bridge in Village Park.

Rutherford said he has been reaching out to irrigation companies to see what can be done about the broken irrigation system at Horizon Park. He said companies want to charge by zones and the park has a lot of zones in existence. He said it’s an ongoing project

He said the summer work program for young people has had them painting hydrants and cutting brush. He said the lesson of the season seems to be painting the curbs yellow.

“It’s interesting to watch them grow,” said City Manager Diana Kollmeyer.