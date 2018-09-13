Registration under way for Fall Storytimes at the District Library

Fall Storytimes are starting at the Belleville Area District Library and the slots fill up fast, said Youth/Teen Services Librarian Tara K. McCann.

Registration is under way at the Library Circulation Desk for:

• Monday Night Family Storytimes for ages 4-10 at 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 10 – Oct. 15.

• Tuesday Morning Toddler Time for ages 2-4 at 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 11-Oct. 16.

• Thursday Morning Toddler Time for ages 2-4 at 11 a.m. Thursdays, Sept. 13 – Oct. 18.

The Belleville Area District Library address is 167 Fourth Street, Belleville, but is only reachable through the alley off of Third Street or from Charles Street because of library construction. For more information, call (734) 699-3291.