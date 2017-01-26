Quilt show coming to museum in March

It is that time of year – Quilt Show time! In recognition of National Quilting Month in March, the Belleville Area Museum and Western Wayne County Quilting Guild will once again present a month-long quilt exhibit at the museum.

Quilters from around the area are welcome to share their creations during our 21st-annual Quilt Show. Our theme this year is “Quilts around the World.”

The show will run during museum hours from March 1 through March 31, 2017, Tuesdays: 3-7 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

A Viewer’s Choice winner will be announced at the end of the month and will be given a gift basket filled with assorted quilting supplies. Throughout the month we will feature “Bed Turnings,” quilting demonstrations, and a Girl Scout’s Sewing Workshop.

If you are interested in taking part in our quilt exhibit, please fill out a Registration Form indicating the number and approximate size of quilts you wish to loan, so that we may know how many pieces to expect and plan for. Please return your Registration Forms and quilts no later than Feb. 23 to the Belleville Area Museum.

We will be accepting quilts for display Feb. 7-11 and Feb. 14-17. If you cannot bring your pieces during those times, please call the museum at (734) 697-1944 and we will arrange a special time for you.

We are offering quilters the opportunity to sell their pieces during our exhibit. If the quilt is sold, we ask that you give 15% of the sale price as a donation to the museum.

This is always an exciting time of year for us and we hope you it will be for you, too! It’s a wonderful treat to see the quality and variety of quilts displayed each year.

Katie Dallos, Museum Director

Sherry Jones and Roxann Baker

Western Wayne County Quilt Guild Representatives