Primary election day is Tuesday, Aug. 7

Tuesday, Aug. 7, is Primary Election Day and the polls will be open throughout the state of Michigan from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In a primary election, voters may vote for a Republican, Democrat, or Libertarian but cannot cross over on partisan candidates without spoiling the ballot.

This is the primary election for governor, congress, state senator and representative, and county officials. There are 7,387,689 registered voters in the State of Michigan.

It also is the primary for Sumpter Township’s three seats that were filled by appointments. Winners of these positions will serve until the 2020 election.

There are three Democrats running for each seat, as well as one Republican for trustee. A candidate unaffiliated with any party will be on the November ballot for trustee, as well.

Sumpter Township candidates

• For clerk: Esther Hurst, D., incumbent; Sheena Barnes, D.; and Toni Clark, D.

• For treasurer: Peggy Morgan, D., incumbent; Kenneth Bednark, D.; and Ronald Barrington Robinson, D.

The winner of the Democratic primary for these two positions will be on the November ballot unopposed.

• For trustee: Antoine Jordan, D.; Jay W. Bardell, II, D.; and Kit Denice Dewyer, D.

Jennifer Price, D., had filed as a candidate for trustee, but after the deadline passed to get her name removed from the ballot she decided not to run. Her name is on the ballot, but she said she is not a candidate.

Tim Rush, who is unopposed as a Republican candidate for trustee in the primary election, will face off Nov. 6 with the winner of the Democratic primary election for trustee along with Andrew Slovik, who is running for trustee without party affiliation.

Governor of Michigan

Republican candidates for Governor are Brian Calley, Patrick Colbeck, Jim Hines, and Bill Schuette.

Democrat candidates for Governor are Abdul el-Sayed, Shri Thanedar, and Gretchen Whitmer.

Libertarian candidates for Governor are Bill Gelineau and John J. Tatar.

U.S. Senator

Republican candidates for U.S. Senator are John James and Sandy Pensler. Democrat unopposed is Debbie Stabenow.

U.S. Representative

Republican candidate for U.S. Representative in Congress is Jeff Jones. Democrat unopposed is Debbie Dingell.

State Senator, 6th District

Republican candidate for state senator in the 6th District is Brenda Jones. Democrats running are Erika Geiss and Robert Kosowski.

State Representative, 17th District

Sumpter Township

Republican candidate for state representative in the 17th district is Joe Bellino, Jr. Democrat is Michelle LaVoy.

State Representative, 21st District

Van Buren Township, City of Belleville

Republican candidate for state representative in the 21st District is Darian Moore. Democrat is Kristy Pagan.

State Representative, 12th District

Part of Van Buren Township

Republican candidate for state representative in the 12th District is Michelle Bailey. Democrats running for the seat are Alexandria Taylor, Tomeka Boles, Alex Garza, and Laurentha Shelton.

Wayne County Executive

Republican candidates for Wayne County Executive are Adam Salam Adamski (formerly named Mario Nesr Fundarksi) and Denis Curran. Democrat candidate is Warren C. Evans.

County Commissioner, 11th District

Democrat candidate Al Haidous is running unopposed. There are also no Republicans running for this seat.