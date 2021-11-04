Police find 86-year-old woman, 66-year-old son dead in Sumpter home

Sumpter Township Police found an 86-year-old woman and her 66-year-old son dead in their home on Oct. 28.

Public Safety Director/Police Chief Eric Luke said officers went to the 12000 block of Rawsonville Road to check on the well-being of the home’s two residents.

He said after officers observed the mother on the floor through a window, they made entry and both individuals were found deceased. On Tuesday, Chief Luke said the case is still under investigation and police are awaiting toxicology results from the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

Chief Luke said they have not uncovered evidence of homicide. The case was initially misclassified as homicide in the crime map system on its website and has since been corrected.