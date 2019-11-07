Police arrest two in armed robberies at Hungry Howie’s, Walmart

A male and female were arrested at the Red Roof Inn on Saturday after they were suspected of pulling off two armed robberies earlier that morning.

Van Buren Township Police Lieutenant Charles Bazzy said that within two hours of the robberies, they had the two in custody.

Lt. Bazzy said at 1:13 a.m. Saturday, Hungry Howie’s was robbed with a gun seen and money taken. The robber was wearing a hoody and a Halloween mask, according to a witness.

At 4:24 a.m., a cashier at Walmart was robbed by a person fitting the same description.

A witness saw the man running out of the store into the parking lot and followed his vehicle to get a license plate number. When police arrived, he gave them the plate number and a VBT patrol officer found the vehicle at the Red Roof Inn.

When the female from the room identified came out for a cigarette, police took her into custody and then arrested the male.

Lt. Bazzy said police got a search warrant and then recovered the money and the firearm from the room. He said the firearm had been stolen in Washtenaw County.

The two robberies were considered two different cases, since they had escaped the first robbery and the clock starts again on the second robbery, Bazzy said.

The Hungry Howie’s case got its warrants approved first by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office and later Monday the warrants for the Walmart robbery were approved.

The male, Michael Lynn Laster, 24, of Van Buren Township, was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of felony firearm for the Hungry Howie’s case and another charge of armed robbery and felony firearm for the Walmart case.

The female, Tamara Tashia Elam, 25, of Ypsilanti was charged with one count of armed robbery for the Hungry Howie’s robbery and one count of armed robbery for the Walmart robbery.

Sentences on the charges could go as high as life in prison.

The two who were in custody were arraigned by video by 34th District Court on Tuesday. The prosecutor had asked for $50,000 bond and tethers if released. Judge Brian A. Oakley released them on $25,000 personal bonds, but they must qualify for GPS tethers. Also, Laster must live outside Van Buren Township.

The probable cause conferences are set for Nov. 13 before 34th District Court Magistrate Lisa Martin and the preliminary exams are set for Nov. 20 before Judge Oakley.