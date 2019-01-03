Pastor John F. Losen, Sr. dead at 86

Pastor John Frank Losen, Sr., 86, passed away in his Van Buren Township home on Dec. 29, 2018, having been in hospice care for about three months. He was the eldest son of Frank and Marjorie Losen of Lansing, MI, born Nov. 23, 1932.

He had served over 60 years in the ministry of his Lord, having pastored full time in four Michigan churches, plus various interim ministries following his official retirement from Bethany Bible Church in Belleville. His ministry at Bethany had spanned more than 30 years.

At only 26 years of age, he was pre-deceased by his first wife, Daisy (Spence) Losen, leaving him with two young children. Pastor Losen is survived by his wife of 58 years, Vesta (Bracy) Losen; his children Bryan Losen and Valerie (Mark) Chulski of Grandville, MI, John, Jr. (Susette) Losen, Kevin (Cherie) Losen of Belleville, MI and Andrea (Luis) San Miguel of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Losens have 14 grandchildren, and are expecting their 14th great-grandchild in May of 2019.

In addition to Pastor Losen’s love of preaching and teaching the Word of God, he was well-known for his love of music. He was a graduate of the Grand Rapids School of the Bible and Music. His exceptional and powerful tenor voice made him a favorite soloist and participant in many quartets, ensembles and choirs from high school days until well into his 80s.

This passion for music allowed opportunities for the entire Losen family to travel throughout Michigan and surrounding states, as well as a summer evangelistic tour of South Africa. He was also known for his love of all sports Spartan, in addition to Detroit teams, which afforded him the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at Tiger Stadium in 1985.

Pastor Losen will be remembered for his compassionate heart. His personal ministries to the community at large included countless visits to hospitals and homes, even of those outside his own congregants, many years leading the National Day of Prayer at Victory Station, and 14 years of holding services at Special Tree. He had the privilege of offering the Invocation at the Belleville High School graduation ceremony for each of his five children.

To those who knew him, Pastor John Losen’s life could be characterized with one word: Faithful.

A public service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 5, at Bethany Bible Church in Belleville at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow in the church fellowship area. There will be a private interment in Charlotte, MI. Visitations will be at the church Friday, Jan. 4, 1-8 p.m. and Saturday from noon until service time.

In lieu of flowers, Pastor Losen has requested that any donations be directed to the Future Growth Fund of Bethany Bible Church.

In lieu of flowers, Pastor Losen has requested that any donations be directed to the Future Growth Fund of Bethany Bible Church.