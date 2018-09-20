Overnight closures set on I-94 in VBT for placing bridge beams

The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced that I-94 will be closed at Belleville Road on two nights this week for placement of bridge beams for the pedestrian crosswalk project.

Overnight closure dates:

Westbound, Wednesday, Sept. 19

Eastbound, Thursday, Sept. 20

Traffic details:

All traffic must exit I-94 at Belleville Road to allow crews to safely bring in and set bridge beams. Drivers will be able to cross Belleville Road and re-enter I-94 on the other side. Police will be on hand to help control traffic.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

7 to 10 p.m. – Westbound I-94 will have the right lane closed at Belleville Road.

Northbound Belleville Road will have the right lane closed, along with the ramp to westbound I-94.

10 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Westbound I-94 will be closed and traffic diverted at Belleville Road.

Thursday, Sept. 20

7-10 p.m. – Eastbound I-94 will have the right lane closed at Belleville Road.

Southbound Belleville Road will have the right lane closed, along with the ramp to eastbound I-94.

10 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Eastbound I-94 will be closed and traffic diverted at Belleville Road.

This is all part of the construction for the pedestrian walkway, a project of the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority. The DDA has $250,000 grants each from MDOT and the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, along with engineering work by the county. The DDA also sold a bond for $2 million. Work is expected to be complete by mid-November.