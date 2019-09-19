Nov. 2 is last used-book sale for this library, everything is 25 cents

The Friends of the Library will be having a clearance sale in the program room of the Belleville Area District Library on Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 3 p.m.

Members of the Friends of the Library will have first choice from 11 a.m. to noon.

Everything will be priced at 25 cents each: adult, teen and children’s hardcover books and paperbacks, audio books and tapes, text books, DVDs, CDs, etc.

Used-book donations can be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. or Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a limit of two boxes per donor. Final drop-off date will be Oct. 15. No book donations will be accepted after that date until the new library opens in 2020.

The quarterly book sale for February is cancelled. Notices will be published for the spring book sale.

The Friends of the Library wish to thank all the library patrons who have donated used books over the years and all the book lovers who have attended the Friend’s quarterly sales.