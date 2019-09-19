North Branch Big Swan Creek drain work considered in 3 counties

The North Branch Big Swan Creek Intercounty Drain Drainage Board will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Sumpter Township Community Center, 23501 Sumpter Rd. to consider a petition for maintenance and improvement of the intercounty drain.

The cost of the project will be levied upon the properties draining to the North Branch Big Swan Creek, located in Ash Township in Monroe County; Huron Charter Township, Sumpter Township, and Van Buren Charter Township in Wayne County; and Augusta Charter Township in Washtenaw County.

At the meeting, the board will determine the sufficiency of signatures on the petition, go over the route of the intercounty drain, and will determine whether the maintenance and improvement of the intercounty drain in practicable.

Public comment will be received at the meeting from anyone owning lands liable to an assessment or whose lands will be crossed by the drain, or any municipality affected. Written comments may be submitted prior to the meeting.

For more information, contact Elmeka Steele, Wayne County Drain commission, 400 Monroe St., Ste. 400, Detroit 48226, (734) 259-4825.

The required public notice on this hearing was published in the Belleville-Area Independent on Sept. 5.