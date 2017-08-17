Norfolk Southern Foundation gives $3,000 to Belleville PD

A check for $3,000 was presented to Belleville Police Chief Hal Berriman from the Norfolk Southern Foundation on Aug. 9. Present for the check passing were Keith Bennett, Norfolk Southern Supervisory Special Agent, and Kevin Seymour, Canadian Pacific Supervisory Special Agent.

Bennett said the donation to the police department was because the railroad goes through this community and Belleville supports them. He said recently a girl near the high school was thought to be pointing a gun at the train and police responded. It turned out it wasn’t a gun, but a bong, Bennett said. He said even Sumpter Police came to help with the incident.