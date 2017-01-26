Nephew charged with two felonies after stabbing uncle in chest

Kial John-Glen Smith, a 19 year-old white male from Wayne, has been arrested on two felony warrants for allegedly stabbing his uncle.

Van Buren Township Public Safety Director Greg Laurain said the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office approved warrants for Smith for one count of assault with intent to murder, which could bring life in prison, and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, which could bring 10 years in prison upon conviction.

He was arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 34th District Court and was lodged in the Wayne County Jail on bond of $500,000/10%. His probable cause conference is Feb. 1 and his preliminary exam Feb. 8 at 34th District Court.

Director Laurain said it all started on Saturday, Jan. 21, at about 11:40 p.m., when police and fire officers were called to a home in the 9900 block of Hamilton Street in Haggerty Subdivision on the report of a stabbing.

Officers found a 36-year-old male who was suffering from stab wounds to his chest and arm. The victim told police his nephew stabbed him after a verbal altercation earlier that evening at a home on Zachary Street.

Director Laurain said officers went to a home in the 42000 block of Zachary and observed blood on the outer front door and door handle of the residence. They located the victim’s nephew within.

The victim was transported to the hospital and now is in stable condition, Laurain said.