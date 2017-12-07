NAACP to gather at WCCC on Saturday for meeting, holiday lunch

The NAACP will meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Wayne County Community College Campus at 9555 Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township for its Michigan State Conference annual meeting. A holiday luncheon and awards will follow at 1:30 p.m.

RSVP by 5 p.m. Dec. 8 to NAACP.michigan@gmail.com .