Moving the Mitten’s spoof video goes viral on Facebook

Moving the Mitten real estate firm in Belleville celebrated its fifth anniversary with the release of a version of Ariana Grande’s tribute video, “7 Listings.” The video was shot in Belleville and downtown Detroit.

“7 Listings” is a spoof of Grande’s international megahit, “7 Rings,” and parodies many of Ariana’s signature looks. The video was released on the company’s Facebook page in November, to commemorate Moving the Mitten’s anniversary, and it’s reached over 1.2 million views on Facebook.

“The idea for ‘7 Listings’ was brought to me by one of my top-producing agents Jill Penna and I absolutely fell in love with it!” said Therese Antonelli, founder/owner of Moving the Mitten. “Then, through a series of brainstorming meetings we established a plan and executed.”

“Agents, spouses, kids, friends and even clients all got involved,” said Penna, one of the key producers of “7 Listings.”

“It was awesome to see everyone contribute and have such a good time doing it,” she said.

“Of course, I had hoped we’d get the momentum and go viral, but the primary goal was to positively impact our company and town culture,” said Antonelli. “So getting 1 million views in exactly one month was just the icing on the cake!

“The craziest part is I run into people I know, and people I don’t know, all the time now and the conversation starts with ‘I saw your video!’,” Antonelli said.

Antonelli started Moving the Mitten in 2014. She chose to open her business in her hometown where “everyone knew her name.” Five years later, 40 agents and three support staff strong, the brokerage sold $100 million in real estate in 2019. The outlook for 2020 is even brighter, she said, with a staging company Mitten Home Staging & Design and a mortgage company Moving the Mitten Mortgage Group under the company’s umbrella of services.

Moving the Mitten enlisted Belleville-based video and web production company Metaversal Media for the video. Vocals were performed by Ohio-based Sunset Harmony.