Moose Lodge offers steak dinner, show, band for $15 ticket on Sept. 8

Moose Lodge 934 in Sumpter Township is offering a steak dinner, Blues Brothers show, and Southern Heat Band for a $15 ticket beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The dinner of steak, potato, salad, dinner roll and dessert is from 6 to 8 p.m. The Southern Heat Band starts at 8 p.m. and the Blues Brothers show at 10 p.m.

Tickets are available at the lodge at the corner of Sumpter and Harris roads.