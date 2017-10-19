Michigan regains Rosie the Riveter title

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12) on Saturday joined approximately 3,755 women and girls at the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center in Ypsilanti to reclaim the Guinness World Record for the Largest Gathering of Rosie the Riveters since World War II.

While the record must be authenticated before being made official, the gathering appears to have greatly exceeded the record of 2,229 Rosies set last year in California.

“Today a diverse group of women, from six weeks to 110 years old, traveled from Michigan and all over the world to help preserve our state’s history and bring the Rosie record home,” said Dingell. “This was an incredible afternoon with all generations – including 58 original Rosies – sharing stories, passing on our history and celebrating the iconic women who stepped up during World War II and forever transformed the role of women in the workplace. We were united as Americans and celebrating how everyone came together in this country at that historical time. These trailblazing women continue to inspire and empower us all, and reclaiming the world record is a perfect tribute to their enduring legacy and ‘We Can Do It’ spirit. Today we are all prouder than ever of the amazing story we represent.”