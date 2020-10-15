Michigan Fireworks Club members to hold training on Oct. 17

By Alysha Albrecht

VBT Communications Specialist

On Oct. 6, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees approved a fireworks display permit for the local Michigan Fireworks Club.

The permit is required for a scheduled training of club members which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 5 to 10 p.m. on private land off Price Road near Hannan in Van Buren Township.

“Trainings are a chance for members to use the electronic controllers, wire the fireworks and fire the controllers,” said MFC President and township resident Joshua Edwards. “This gives us enough time to test stuff during the daylight, which is safer for the new guys, and we’ll do a little mini show at night with some electronic firing and hand firing.”

MFC is in compliance with township fireworks ordinances and the permit has also been approved by Township Fire Marshal David McInally. This is the first request by the club for a training shoot to be held in Van Buren Township.

“Training also allows us to try some new effects that we wouldn’t want to test in a show,” said Edwards.

The Michigan Fireworks Club is a non-profit organization, established in 2018, providing safe and fun training opportunities to members on safely handling professional-grade fireworks. Each member is required to undergo a background check with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (BATFE), attend eight hours of classroom education, and have live fireworks training, plus pass a written test. A continuing education requirement is needed every three years and members are certified by Pyrotechnic Guild International (PGI).

“Almost all of our members live in Van Buren Township and it’s my home, as well,” said Edwards. “We all love fireworks and wanted to donate our time to do something nice for the township.”

Upcoming Michigan Fireworks Club shows include the Friday night fireworks at the Winterfest on Dec. 4 and the Belleville Area Yacht Club show around the Fourth of July. To become a member or learn more about MFC visit www.MichiganFireworksClub.com