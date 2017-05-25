Memorial Day service set at 2 p.m. Monday at Veterans’ Memorial

There will be no motorcycle ride as a part of this Monday’s 2 p.m. Memorial Day Service at the Veterans’ Memorial on High Street in downtown Belleville.

Shelly Brown Chudzinski, director of David C. Brown Funeral Home, said this year the motorcycle club that usually staffs the ride as it sets up at Wayne County Community College was unable to continue.

There was not enough time to find another group to set up the ride this year. She said if another club shows interest the ride could be reinstated next year.

This year the members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Polish League of American Veterans are in charge of the ceremony. As was started last year, there will be special stories told about two of the local veterans whose names are engraved on the monument. And, members of those veterans’ families will be present to hear their loved one honored.

Sponsoring the Memorial Day service, as always, is David C. Brown Funeral Home and Brown Family Center.