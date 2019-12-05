Living Nativity: ‘True Meaning of Christmas’ presented by Methodists

On Saturday, Dec. 7, immediately following the 6 p.m. lighted Christmas Parade in Belleville, members of First United Methodist Church invite the public to come over to the church to enjoy the “True Meaning of Christmas.”
There will be actors and real animals for the free Nativity Scene on the lawn in front of the church at the corner of Roys and Charles streets.
