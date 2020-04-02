Letter: Strawberry Festival canceled this year

Good morning ladies and gentlemen,

Due to the on-going COVID-19 crisis the City of Belleville must do everything in its power to ensure the health and safety of our residents, staff and businesses. It is for that reason and through the powers of emergency management bestowed upon me through City Council, I am cancelling the City’s participation and withdrawing all approvals of associated activities of the National Strawberry Festival this year.

I thank you for your willingness to plan and organize this annual event as you have done for decades. You have made a tremendous impact on our city, the tri-community area and all of our residents.

While we all look forward to that day that this virus stops its dreadful spread and impact on our lives, we recognize the fact that the day is still quite a way from us. In lieu of the festival and the activities that go along with it, the Mayor, Council Members and Staff ask that you join them in supporting our Health Care Workers by participating in Henry Ford Health System’s White Ribbon Campaign.

Please display a white ribbon outside your home or business (or place a white ribbon image in your front window). Your display will let everyone know that you are supporting everyone in the medical field that is working to fight this pandemic. Let them know you have their backs!

The City of Belleville looks forward to sponsoring the biggest ribbon-cutting ceremony ever… the day we cut those ribbons because we fought the battle against COVID-19 and won!

Stay home. Stay healthy

WASH YOUR HANDS!

Tracey Schultz Kobylarz

Interim City Manager, City of Belleville