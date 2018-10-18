League of Women Voters offers Voter Guides

The League of Women Voters of NW Wayne County posted non-partisan Voter Guides to VOTE411.org, the League’s on-line, one-stop shop for retrieving candidate and ballot proposal information, finding your polling place and checking voting hours.

From judges to school boards to state senators and representatives, VOTE411.org contains voter guides for all the state, federal, county and local candidates running in the Nov. 6 election. Also included is the language for the three state ballot proposals and numerous local proposals.

Print copies of the Voter Guide are also available at all the area’s public libraries, and the voter guides can also be accessed from the League’s website: LWVnorthwestwayne.org.

Videos of candidate forums for school boards, county offices and state and judicial offices can also be found on the website, as well as a presentation about the three state ballot proposals.