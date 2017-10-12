League of Women Voters offers assistance to Belleville voters

The League of Women Voters of Northwest Wayne County is offering assistance to voters in the City of Belleville for the Nov. 7 election.

The League is offering an on-line voter guide at VOTE411.org where voters can read and compare candidate responses to relevant issues. VOTE411.org also helps voters find their polling place, check voting hours, learn about ballot measures, and read tips about voting in Michigan. Voters need simple, helpful tools to help them navigate the voting process and Election Day. VOTE411.org is an online election resource. Print versions of the voter guide are available at the Belleville library.

The League also sponsored a city council candidate forum in the City of Belleville. A video of this forum can be accessed from the League’s website at LWVnorthwestwayne.org .

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization that never supports or opposes candidates or political parties, said Paula Bowman, vice president of the Northwest Wayne League.

Bowman urged voters to learn about their candidates from a trusted source of election information by visiting VOTE411.org and LWVnorthwestwayne.org before casting their ballots.