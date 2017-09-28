League of Women Voters introduces candidates to voters

The League of Women Voters of Northwest Wayne introduced to voters the five candidates running for two open seats on the Belleville City Council in the Nov. 7 election. The public forum was held Sept. 20 in the mini-auditorium at Belleville High School.

Virginia Belinski, a League of Women Voters member from Sumpter Township, served as moderator. After each candidate had given a brief, opening remark, she asked a series of ten questions that had been written on cards by members of the audience or submitted before the forum. Each candidate was called upon to answer each question.

Participating in the forum were incumbent candidates Jesse Marcotte and Tom Fielder and newcomers Kelly Bates, Gwen Hooks, and Jeff Vernon.

Marcotte and Fielder are lifelong residents of the Belleville area. Bates has lived in Belleville for three years; Hooks, five years; and Vernon, two years.

When each was asked about future political aspirations, they all said they were just interested in serving Belleville except Bates, who said after serving on the city council she would like to run for state representative or county commissioner.

When asked about Doane’s Landing and what to do about the seawall failing, each replied that the city council was currently on a good path in working with the condo owners to repair the seawall. Vernon said he was concerned about the park at the site and how to use it in the future.

When Belinski asked the candidates’ opinions of the Downtown Development Authority and whether it should be retained, they all agreed it was a valuable program, except for Vernon who said he is still trying to figure out the DDA.

They agreed the most pressing problem in the city was its finances and suggestions varied on how to fix it.

When asked how to improve business on Main Street, Vernon lashed out about the city having no vision. He said he tried to build a business, but he was not allowed to distract drivers with lights. He had to have a “little tiny sign” that people couldn’t see. “I’ve been yelling about it for two years,” he said.

Hooks said there was a lot of work to be done and Bates said they needed to “re-landscape” how the downtown works and encouraged having someone doing economic development.

Marcotte said many people come across the bridge into Belleville and the city has to give people a reason to stop.

Fielder said businesses are not naïve and do demographic studies to find suitable locations. He urged people to look at the positives in the city: a new high school that doubles as a community center and a new library that will soon be built.

Another question was on how to make Belleville a more diverse community.

Hooks said there is not a lot to attract people her age (36) and the city needs to come up with ways to attract younger people.

Bates disagreed, saying diversity is already a big part of Belleville and when she attends events she sees people of all ages.

Marcotte said the city has to do a better job to have all ages participating, from the youth to the seniors.

Fielder said Belleville is already a very diverse community in terms of minorities. He said according to the census, Belleville is the most diverse community, compared with Van Buren and Sumpter townships. And, that happened with no effort at all, he said.

Vernon said they already have a diverse community, but you don’t see them working together. He said he would like to have events, shows, and parties in the parks and, “start using parks in the way they were meant to be used.”

As to a vision for Belleville for ten years from now, most saw it as a thriving, busy community. Hooks said she would like to see it as a place to drive to, not through, and there isn’t much to do on the lake for most people.

Vernon urged people to throw away their Facebook and talk to each other. “I’m from Toledo,” he said, noting he has some anxiety about starting up conversations with people and whether “it the right thing to do.” He said he was brought up to not speak until spoken to.

Should the City of Belleville combine with Van Buren Township? That was the question that brought unanimous support for keeping a small town, but partnering with VBT to help with finances.

Marcotte said they shouldn’t decrease quality of life by just doing it, without knowing “where we’re going and why we’re doing this.”

Fielder said VBT has five times the voters and if the two communities combined, VBT will have the politics and Belleville will have the name. He said to accomplish a combination, the township has to become a city, because the city can’t become a township. He said this combination isn’t practical right now.

“Voices aren’t heard today. How are they going to be heard in a larger community?” Vernon asked. “We just don’t have money to throw out.”

“There’s something to be said about a small town,” Hooks said. She said there is a little tension between the three communities and VBT has the power and control.

“I don’t think merging is the answer,” Bates agreed, opting for cooperation and participation instead.

When asked if Belleville needs more police officers and fire fighters, Fielder said he trusted the professionals to make those decisions. He said the city has a difficult time keeping police officers because it is a training place and, “We can’t compete with the money across the bridge.”

Vernon said the city could always use more, but it can’t afford that backup.

Hooks said it’s a matter of if it’s a need or a want. She said maybe it’s more about “how to use the ones we have” until council can get more funds.

Bates said a community can always use more police and fire fighters, but they should trust the professionals on staffing. She suggested Neighborhood Watches be organized to help the police.

Marcotte said he would like the police to be able to show up with more than one officer. He said there should be a focus on recruitment and retention. And, he said, the city needs to look into grants and he’s working on some.

When asked about what businesses the candidates would like to bring to town, Vernon said he has a list of the top 25, beginning with coffee roasters and a bakery.

Hooks said the marketing needs to be “amped up” and the work needs to be done in advance so businesses don’t come in and see the work that needs to be done.

Bates suggested having a town hall meeting to find out what the residents want. She again mentioned having an economic development director.

Marcotte said the city needs to have a framework that makes sense. “As a startup business it would be daunting to go through the ordinances, the sign ordinance …” He said the new web site should help with better accessibility of the ordinances.

Fielder said he can’t believe the businesses don’t come to the downtown because of a street that needs repair or something else like that. He said businesses come because people are here.

The complete League of Women Voters forum will be available on line at www.VOTE411.org and the candidates’ answers to questions will also be on line and available in print form at the library.