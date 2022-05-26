LDFA second vice chairman John Delaney resigns position

At the end of the May 17 meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, John Delaney spoke under Public Comment on Non-Agenda Items to announce he was resigning from the township’s Local Development Finance Authority.

He currently served as second vice chairman and had put together two 9/11 events at Grace Lake for the LDFA.

Delaney said it would be hypocritical to serve if he’s being an advocate for residents in the township and especially if he is in litigation.

Delaney also spoke against the four-day work week enacted by the township board. He said if the township can’t get employees, they can hire them from Kelly Services for whatever shifts are needed.

He also said at 8 that morning he was northbound on Hannan Road and a female Mallard and three ducklings were crossing and got crushed by a truck carrying dirt out of the landfill.

He said the township should get duck-crossing signs because there is a state law against killing some water fowl if there is a sign posted for crossings. He said the ducks were going to the trailer park in Romulus because Van Buren Township had allowed destruction of the wetland by the landfill.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said that would be Romulus’ venue, but Delaney disagreed saying it was Van Buren Township’s fault for destroying the wetlands the ducks were looking for.

Delaney also said the part of paved Morton Taylor Road between Ecorse and Van Born is being torn up by trucks. He also said that Tyler Road, which was resurfaced 12 years ago, is falling apart and needs its expansion joints sealed. Also there is a lot of dust on Hannan Road.