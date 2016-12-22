Larcenies from autos over weekend in VBT’s Quirk subdivision

Several larcenies from automobiles occurred over the weekend in Quirk Subdivision, according to a Nexel message on Monday from Van Buren Township Police. Thieves are targeting unlocked vehicles.
VBT Police have three suspects in custody who are alleged to have committed the crimes.
Police warn residents to keep their vehicles locked when parked in a driveway. Having a well-lit driveway also deters theft, they said.
