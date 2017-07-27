Jasmine Bates named to new Teacher Leadership Advisory Council

Jasmine Bates, a McBride Middle School math teacher, has been selected as one of the 24 teachers who will serve on a new panel to help guide the state’s plan to implement the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

On July 21 the Michigan Department of Education announced the two dozen teachers from K-12 public schools across the state who will serve on the newly created Michigan Teacher Leadership Advisory Council developed with a $10,000 grant from the national Council of Chief State School Officers.

“Their collective talents and experience will be an asset to the council as we collaborate on the state’s plan to implement Michigan’s ESSA plan and work to become a Top 10 education state within 10 years, said State Superintendent Brian Whiston. “Based on the leadership these educators have demonstrated in our schools and communities, we know that Michigan’s students are in great hands.”

ESSA is the new federal law that replaced the previous No Child Left Behind Act. Every state is to develop a plan that it will use to improve educational outcomes for children and hold schools accountable and transparent for that success.

The new advisory council members were selected from a pool of more than 310 applicants from 10 Prosperity Regions across the state, following an application process open to all Michigan teachers. A competitive preference was given to those with experience or interest in teacher leadership positions.

The members will attend the panel’s only mandatory, in-person meeting on Aug. 9 in Bath. Otherwise, they mostly will participate in online meetings where they can provide feedback on the state’s ESSA and Top 10 in 10 plans.

Council activities will be held outside of school hours. Members will receive a $500 honorarium for the 2017-18 school year.

Members will also serve as ambassadors of the #proudMIeducator campaign (www.michigan.gov/poudmieducator) .

The U.S. Department of Education (USED) currently is reviewing Michigan’s ESSA plan, submitted to USED on April 17.

To read Michigan’s ESSA Plan, and an Overview of the plan, go to www.michigan.gov/ESSA .

Other educators chosen for the Michigan Teacher Leadership Advisory Council come from: Calumet, Escanaba, Traverse City, Petoskey, Onaway, Alpena, Grand Rapids, Holland, Bay-Arenac, Saginaw, Kearsley, Grand Blanc, DeWitt, Haslett, Lansing, Vicksburg, Sturgis, Early College Alliance of Eastern Michigan University, Ann Arbor, Holly, Wayne Regional Educational Service Agency, Cesar Chavez Public School Academy, and Detroit Public Schools Community District.