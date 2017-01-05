January is Belleville Free Admission Month at Yankee Air Museum

The Yankee Air Museum is continuing its highly successful Michigan Neighbors program by announcing all Belleville, Sumpter Township, and Van Buren Township residents receive free admission during the month of January.

The normal admission price is $8 for adults and $5 for seniors, active service personnel, students and all others. Belleville Sumpter Township, and Van Buren Township residents need only to show their valid driver license or State of Michigan identification to gain free entry.

Yankee Air Museum is located at 47884 D Street, Van Buren Township, at Willow Run Airport.

“The Belleville, Sumpter and Van Buren communities have been loyal friends of Yankee Air Museum from the very start. We are extending the Michigan Neighbors initiative to them in recognition of this tremendous support,” said Kevin Walsh, executive director. “Our exhibits have changed and they’re better than ever. In fact, we received a pristine Douglas A-4 Skyhawk on Dec. 1, and it is on display now. This is an amazing airplane.”

Walsh said he is delighted by the number of Belleville, Sumpter Township, and Van Buren Township students who come to the museum and he hopes the free admission program will encourage even more. He says the exhibits have never looked better and the docents are eager to greet people who are interested in aviation. There are interesting restoration projects under way in the exhibit gallery through which people can learn more about aircraft, technology and museum science.

“With school back in session after the holiday break, it’s an ideal time for parents to plan a visit to Yankee Air Museum” said Walsh. “Our docents, many of whom are veterans, are looking forward to a great turnout and guiding the kids to flying the simulators and enjoying the interactive computer activities.”

Walsh also said adults enjoy learning more about their local aviation history, especially related to the World War II era when many of their ancestors were involved with the Willow Run Bomber Plant.

He said the Museum’s displays, movies, and artifacts about the mass production of B-24 Liberator Bombers are a tribute to Ford Motor Company innovation as well as women in the industrial workforce.

“In the months ahead, we’ll be recognizing other Michigan Neighbors in the area, but for now, we want the people of Belleville, Sumpter Township, and Van Buren Township to take a 10-minute ride, and discover a cool museum ‘in the backyard’ with national historical significance,” concluded Walsh.

Belleville, Sumpter Township, and Van Buren Township Free Admission Month begins on Jan. 3, at 10 a.m. and runs through Jan. 31. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. The museum will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Belleville, Sumpter Township, and Van Buren Township Free Admission Month includes only normal admittance to the Museum. Special offsite Yankee Air Museum events are excluded. For more information call (734) 483-4030 or visit the www.YankeeAirMuseum.org website.