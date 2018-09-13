Homegrown Knowledge: Programs start with ‘Canning, Preserving’

The Friends of the Belleville Area District Library will present the first program in this season’s free Homegrown Knowledge series at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 13.

“Canning and Preserving” will be presented by Farmers’ Market regular Melanie O’Neil and librarians Amy Greschaw and Hilary Savage. They will share tips and tricks for preserving food, from dehydrating, to making jams and pickles. Come prepared to taste!

The library is located at 167 Fourth Street, Belleville, but because of construction you should enter through the alley or Charles Street. For more information, call (734) 699-3291.